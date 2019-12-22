BARRE — The Bobwhites traveled to Barre to face Spaulding for the second game of the young season. Barre earned the 65-59 point victory over BFA St. Albans.
“We were flat for the first half of the game,” said Toof. “We were a slow to react, had a ton of turnovers, and a pile of missed shots from the post.”
According to Toof, the Bobwhites struggled to find momentum while Spaulding’s Taylor D’Agostino scored 14 first half points, including four 3 pointers.
The teams left the court at halftime with the score 36-26 in Spaulding.
The second half saw a change in the game as the Bobwhites came out ready to battle.
“We played so much better in the second half. We had higher energy and we were much more focused,” said Toof.
Kameron Dunsmore scored 14 of his game high 22 points in the second half.
“He was the spark we needed as he continually drove to the basket, giving the Spaulding defense all kinds of trouble,” said Toof.
“We were able to pull to within four points heading into the fourth quarter and found ourselves with a one point lead with two minutes to go.”
Spaulding regained the lead in the final minutes, earning the victory.
The Bobwhites will face in-county rival MVU on Monday for a holiday season showdown that’s sure to pack the house. The game, played at BFA St. Albans, begins at 7:30 pm.