MIDDLEBURY — The Bobwhites earned a 2-1 win over the Middlebury Tigers last night.
The game’s first goal came at 14:16 in the second period as Parker Gratton scored on assists from Caden Hart and Dominic Liscinsky.
Sean Beauregard netted the second and final goal for the Bobwhites on an assist from Aiden Savoy at 8:58 in the second period.
The Tigers managed a goal at 8:11 in the third period, but couldn’t muster a goal to tie and send the teams to overtime.
Bobwhite senior goalie, Dan Ellis had 14 saves and sophomore Seth Bushey had 13 saves.
Middlebury’s goalie had 37 saves on the night.
The Bobwhites, 5-2 on the season, will host Essex at home on Saturday at 7:30.