By ANTHONY LABOR JR.
Messenger Sports
Right from the start of Wednesday’s game, it was easy to see it was going to be a physical game between the BFA-St. Albans and Spaulding boys hockey teams.
Both teams battled hard throughout the entire game, which had a feeling that whoever scored first was going to win.
The Bobwhites got an impressive outing from Owen Bonnette, who had to leave the game in the first period, but came back in the third to score the only goal of the game, as they came away with a hard-fought 1-0 win.
“This was a very good hockey game tonight,” said BFA coach Toby Ducolon. “That was a playoff game was what that was. It meant a fair amount to both teams and thought both teams showed up very well. I thought they got us on our heels a little bit in the first period, but we responded well in the second and the third. It was a great preparation game for the playoffs.”
Bonnette had a tough series of events in the first period when he took a hard check in the defensive zone and then ended up getting hit in the head with the puck on a slapshot shortly after missing the rest of the first period.
He was back on the ice to start the second period and proved to be the difference in the game.
“There was no way I wasn’t coming back into this game,” said Bonnette. “This was a big game for us, and it was definitely a great feeling to be able to get back out there and come through knowing how much was on the line.”
The win gives the Bobwhites the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs where a loss would have dropped them to third.
Bonnette made sure the team didn’t give up that two-seed. Just 47 seconds into the third period, Parker Gratton skated deep into the zone and sent a pass to Bonnette in the slot. He didn’t waste his opportunity sending a wristshot into the back of the net sending Collins Perley into an uproar.
Dan Ellis came up big for the Bobwhites yet again, as he stopped 16 shots in the game with 10 in the first period alone to keep it a scoreless game.
“Dan had to be sharp for the first two periods,” said Ducolon. “Last game of the season going against a hard-nosed team like Spaulding, you aren’t going to win without your seniors showing up and ours did today. Between Ellis, Bonnette, Caden Hart, Derek Nadeau, when they work hard, the rest of the guys follow and we are a good hockey team.”
The Bobwhites finished out the regular season with a 16-4 record. According to Ducolon they are looking like they will line up to play the winner of the playdown round between Colchester and South Burlington next week in the quarterfinals. Official pairings come out on Thursday.
After being knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinal round the past two years, the Bobwhites are ready to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
“I would say the players who have been here the past couple of years have a little extra motivation to make sure a quarterfinal exit doesn’t happen again,” said Ducolon. “The top six teams are pretty even. Essex might have more depth than us and the other teams, but it should definitely be interesting as we get things going next week.”