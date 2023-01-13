The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites earned the 1-0 shutout win over Rice High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11, thanks to excellent goal tending by Deagan Rathburn and a goal by Daniel Rafferty, assisted by Ethan Audy.
Thank you, Andrea Parker for the photos from the road! The Bobwhites' intensity and tenacity is easy to see!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.