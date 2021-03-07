SWANTON — The MVU and BFA boys' basketball teams met on Sunday afternoon for the annual in-county match-up that always packs gymnasiums.
This year, the teams met in a nearly empty gym, ready to battle for bragging rights in the short 2021 season. BFA won the tip and eventually the game.
"It's weird coming in here on a Sunday, and it's really weird coming into a quiet gym," said Bobwhite coach Matt Toof.
"We have a ton of work to do on the offensive end, but our defensive pressure and intensity is there, and that's a good thing."
MVU was first on the board in the first quarter and capitalized on a possession in the final 10 seconds, leaving the quarter with a tenuous 10-9 point lead.
The Bobwhites jumped ahead early in the second, but MVU's Sean power tied the game from the free-throw line. Seth Richards of BFA pushed the Bobwhites ahead at the midpoint of the second-- a lead they'd retain for the remainder of the game.
Case Ballard closed out the half with a bucket that extended BFA's lead 17-13 at the half.
Patrick Walker drained a three to get the T-birds started in the third. BFA's Connor Leach and Peter Jolley quickly answered with back-to-back threes.
Powers hit a three for MVU, narrowing the lead to six points with four minutes remaining in the quarter.
Caleb Johnston's three for MVU cut the deficit to three with three minutes on the clock. MVU's Hayzen Luneau went 1/2 at the line to further shrink the Bobwhites' lead. Richards and Yates each scored at the end of the quarter, extending BFA's lead 31-27.
Matthew Curtis, who was injured early this winter, opened the scoring for MVU in the fourth, earning a heartfelt cheer from the bench. That momentum, combined with a charge against BFA, lifted the T-birds spirits, but the Bobwhites road out the clock, earning the 40-36 point victory.
Justin Brown of BFA played his first BFA/MVU varsity match-up on Sunday.
"Watching these games, it always seems like a dog fight, and it really is! It's super high intensity, and both teams really want the win. It's a lot of fun," said Brown.
Toof recognized the efforts of Seth Richards, who was playing in his first varsity game.
"Seth has some really good footwork, and he has a soft touch inside. He's been playing very well at the JV level, and we decided to give him a chance tonight," said Toof.
Matt Walker, coach of the Thunderbirds, spoke of the opportunity to get the injured member of his 'Big Three' into the in-county contest.
"Matt gave us a big lift this afternoon. He's a wonderful kid, and he lives for this game. I was proud of his effort," said Walker.
Patrick Walker also spoke of his friend and teammate.
"Matt had a couple moves tonight; he got in, he's big, and if felt good to have him out there. I've really missed him."
Charlie Yates led the Bobwhites with 12 points; Seth Richards and Case Ballard each had 6. Sean Power led the Thunderbirds with 8, and Gabe Unwin and Caleb Johnston each had 7.
