ST. ALBANS - In a hotly contested game against Mt. Abe Tuesday, the Bobwhites scratched out a 50-46 win over the Eagles.
With just over one minute to go in the contest, a Liam Kelliher bucket gave the Eagles a 46-44 advantage over the Bobwhites, BUT BFA’s Taylor Yates quickly erased the deficit on the ensuing possession as the senior connected from beyond the arc to give the Bobwhites a 47-46 lead.
From that point on, Hunter Livingston and Yates were able to hit some clutch free-throws from the charity-stripe and guide the Bobwhites to their eighth consecutive win.
“I think defensively we are filling the gaps and doing a great job rotating to the help side. The defensive end is where we have steadily improved all year, and that side of the ball is starting to become our identity. We are playing great man-to-man half-court defense,” BFA coach Matt Toof said.
Toof specifically noted the efforts of Logan Keelty, Kam Dunsmore, and Noah Earl who all spent time guarding Kelliher on the night.
It appeared that the BFA gameplan - at least in the early goings - was to attack the paint. Surprisingly, the Bobwhites only attempted one three-pointer in the first five minutes of play. In the first game against the Eagles Yates connected for seven triples, while Dunsmore tacked on four himself.
Despite the conscious effort to work the ball inside, for the most part, the Eagle defense held up against a lanky BFA team in the opening frame and relied heavily on the offense of junior Quincy Cook who delivered 9 points in the quarter.
BFA’s second shot-attempt from deep came from the hands of Yates who connected and knotted the score at 10 points apiece. At the end of the first quarter, Mt. Abe possessed a 14-10 lead.
Neither team was able to gain separation before the intermission, and the teams entered halftime separated by two points as Mt. Abe held a slim 20-18 lead.
After a back and forth third quarter, a sloppy Mt. Abe turnover with five seconds left in the quarter found the hands of a streaking Livingston who connected on the easy lay-in as time expired to put BFA in front 35-34.
Despite some errant passes and several charging calls that went against them in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, the Bobwhites were able to do enough to earn their twelfth win on the season, and collect their tenth win in their last eleven outings.
“We had some really sloppy turnovers, and were not able to maintain control of some of our passes, so there are definitely some little things we have got to do Friday night, and in the playoffs,” Toof said.
The winning streak is certainly breathing confidence into Toof’s squad, especially coming off of a victory against Colchester in the contest prior to Mt. Abe; BFA’s first victory against a Metro opponent this season.
“The game against Colchester was a nice test. It was their senior night, so they brought some great energy. That said, we were able to weather that and get some experience playing against that style of basketball.”
Yates proved to be the Bobwhites leading scorer as he finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, good enough for a double-double.
Other BFA scorers included Dunsmore (9 points), Nick Voyer (6 points), Livingston (5 points), (Keelty 4 points), Case Ballard (2 points), and Earl (2 points).
Meanwhile, Kelliher was the Eagle's leading scorer through his 25 point performance.
Next up for BFA is their senior game against the Middlebury Tigers this coming Friday.