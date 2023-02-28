ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites' season hung in the balance on Tuesday, Feb. 28. With just seconds remaining in regulation, junior guard Will Hughes put back a rebound to secure the No. 4 Bobwhites a home quarterfinal against South Burlington on Friday, Mar. 3.
BFA-St. Albans hosted the No. 10 Colchester Lakers in the first round of the D1 basketball playoffs, earning a 54-53 win in a hard-fought contest.
The Bobwhites jumped to an early lead, with senior guard Seth Richards scoring the game's first basket. Colchester's Freddie Bacon notched the tying bucket midway through the first quarter.
Richards put the Bobwhites ahead, but sharp-shooting Zach Davis got an open look to tie the game.
Noah Earl flew in for a scoop shot in heavy traffic, and Will Hughes found Liam Howrigan on the next possession to give the Bobwhites a four-point advantage with two minutes remaining in the first.
Richards found a wide-open Reed Stygles for two in the paint, but Colchester put up an answering basket; the Bobwhites held the 12-8 lead after one.
Earl started the second quarter with a high-flying layup; on defense, the Bobwhites utilized Stygles' height on the boards and also kept the Lakers out of scoring range on the perimeter.
Richards and Earl each added layups for the Bobwhites, but fouls sent the Lakers to the line, where they chipped away at BFA's lead.
A Hughes three on a kick out from Richards put the Bobwhites over 20 as the clock fell below two minutes in the first half.
Gabe Howrigan redeemed a Laker basket in the final 30 seconds of the quarter, but a three for the Lakers narrowed the Bobwhites' lead to 24-21 at the buzzer.
Bacon gave the Lakers their first lead of the game at 5:20 in the third. Earl responded, giving the Bobwhites a much-needed boost with a deep three to bring BFA within one shortly after an offensive foul called on Colchester.
Hughes regained the lead for Bobwhites thanks to his teammates' patience and good ball movement, but Davis found room to shoot a mid-range jumper to tie the game with less than a minute remaining in the third.
Liam Howrigan went coast to coast for a layup to give BFA a three-point lead, but a late shot by Colchester brought the game to 35-34 in BFA's favor as the buzzer sounded.
Richards hit Stygles with a pass for an early layup as the fourth quarter began. A Colchester three brought the Lakers within one.
Earl and Bacon traded baskets as the fourth quarter progressed; after a Bacon three, Earl launched a deep three to tie things up with three minutes remaining on the clock.
Earl continued to impact the game, dishing to Liam Howrigan for two after a Bobwhite timeout.
Davis went two for two late to return the lead for Colchester, but Richards drew a charge with less than two minutes remaining in the game, swinging the momentum in favor of BFA.
Colchester did regain the lead on a Davis three-pointer with 1:27 on the clock, but Earl responded, going two for two from the line to narrow the Bobwhites' deficit to one point.
Bacon also took the line, going two for two and giving Colchester a 50-48 advantage. Earl was back in action with a layup to bring BFA within one point of the Lakers with 44 seconds on the clock.
With less than 30 seconds remaining, Richards grabbed a defensive rebound to give the Bobwhites possession. Then, with time expiring, Hughes scored the game-winner on a putback.
Will Hughes spoke of the intensity of competition: "This game came down to the wire, and they were obviously ready for us. But we stayed together like we needed to and ended up pulling it out, which was awesome to see."
Seth Richards spoke of his unwavering confidence in his teammates: "I wasn't scared we'd lose because I had faith in this team."
Richards also spoke of the late-game charge: "A charge is almost like a dunking, and it gets the whole team fired up. I was fired up, and it was a hyped situation that turned around our momentum."
Noah Earl responded to a question about the late-game basket by Hughes.
"I saw Will go up and put the ball back in, and that's the happiest I've been in a while," said Earl. "This is the first time we've been top four in a while, and we're really trying to make a name for Bobwhite basketball. We're going to come back Friday and every game and give it our all."
The BFA-St. Albans' student section was on-point for the playoff game, and Earl gave them a shout-out.
"The student section was perfect, and we've appreciated them all season," said Earl. "I want to keep it going!
Bobwhite head coach Tristan Menard was pleased with Hughes' game-winner.
"Will had an untimely turnover late in the game. He knew he'd made a mistake, but on the bench, I told him we had a lot of time left," said Menard. "So for him to be the one to make up for that play was awesome. He saved our season."
Menard was also pleased with the team's determination.
"We weren't ready for it to be over. This team has a no-quit mentality, no matter the circumstance," said Menard. "We struggled with shots early and couldn't hit our free throws, but they just found a way to do it. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Building pride in the program has been a goal for Menard and the Bobwhites.
"I think these guys, for their legacy, it means everything to host this second playoff game. Last year was foundational, and this is the next step. We're just going to keep building and building. I'm super excited about where we're going."
Scoring leaders: Noah Earl led the Bobwhites with 19 points, and Will Hughes had 10; Zach Davis led the Lakers with 21 seconds.
