ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers, earning a 7-6 win in extra innings on a walk-off by Zach Smith that plated speedy Seneca Durocher.
Joey Nachazewski led off the first inning with a double, and the Bobwhites loaded the bases but left the inning empty-handed in the bottom of the first.
St. Johnsbury, who had scored one run in the first, loaded the bases in the top of the second and pushed one run across. Matt Gonyeau worked his way out of further trouble, striking out three batters. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bobwhites plated their first run of the game.
The Hilltoppers tacked on one run in the fifth and three in the sixth to hold a 6-1. Isaac Gratton doubled in the bottom of the sixth, advancing Andrew Lovejoy (BB) to third. Dakota Wry (HBP) and Nachazewski (BB) loaded the bases for Durocher, who doubled on a line drive scoring two, bringing the Bobwhites within two.
Nachazewski took the mound in the seventh, holding the Hilltoppers to six runs as the Bobwhites took the field in the bottom of the frame. Lovejoy worked another walk, Charlie Yates and Gratton each singled. Gratton's single plated Lovejoy and Yates scored the tying run on a passed ball.
In the top of the eighth, St. Johnsbury put two runners on, but Yates and Nachazewski combined to tag the lead runner out at home for the final out of the inning.
Bobwhite head coach Will Howrigan spoke of Yates' heads-up play behind the plate: "That's kind of a game-saving play to keep the score tied."
Howrigan also praised Nachazewski's work in the late innings: "Joey's been lights out out of the bullpen. We're hoping to get him some starts, but he looks really good there, and we're happy to have him there to close things out."
In the bottom of the seventh, it was Zach Smith who put the ball in play to score Durocher and earn the come-from-behind win for the Bobwhites.
Smith spoke of his walk-off hit and the end of the game: "It's kind of ironic, last year, almost at this time, I had the same exact play and grounded to short for the walk-off win. We had to fight and be tough tonight, and this was a great team win, and I'm super pumped!"
Durocher, who scored the winning run, was equally pleased: "I got to third, and Smitty (Smith) just did the job. This is the second time we've come back from a late-game deficit; we're looking better and better every day."
Howrigan was glad to see the grit his Bobwhites displayed in the last two games: "We were down and rallied to come back and win it. It's pretty easy, if you're down six runs late, to roll over and take the loss, but everybody put together good at-bats, we got good pitching to keep us in it, and we were fortunate to get a break at the end and score the winning run."
