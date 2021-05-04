ST. ALBANS — Tuesday night's varsity baseball game between the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites and the visiting MMU Cougars ended dramatically as Zachary Smith's grounder scored Matt Gonyeau to secure a 2-1 victory.
Gonyeau started the game for the Bobwhites, throwing four innings and holding the Cougars to one run, a lead they'd maintain until the bottom of the seventh.
MMU plated their sole run in the top of the second and threatened in the top of the third, but BFA worked out of the jam.
Joey Nachaczewski, who came in midway through the game, got the Bobwhites out of trouble again in the fifth inning. MMU had runners on second and third with one out, and Nachaczewski struck out the final batter to end the inning.
The Bobwhites' strong defense continued in the sixth as they picked a runner off first base and threw out a runner attempting to steal second to end the inning.
Nachaczewski led off the seventh inning with a line-drive single to center field, Gonyeau's line drive plated BFA's first run to tie the game at one, and Smith drove in the winning run for BFA with an infield hit. The walk-off hit was Smith's first.
"It's awesome to get a nice team win like that. It shows the battle in our team! I was a little nervous walking up to the plate but doing the mental baseball session in the rink really helps. I took a couple deep breaths, saw the baseball, and hit the baseball!" said Smith.
Nachaczewski earned the win on the mound.
"Coach always told me to just dial in, find you and the catcher, like you're almost spacing everything out, and there's no batter in the box," said Nachaczewski.
"Once it's just you and the catcher, it's your game. I just pitched my game, and if they hit it, I've got the infield and outfield to help me out."
Bobwhite coach Will Howrigan complimented his pitching staff and his sophomore catcher.
"It's one of those games that our pitchers just kept us in the game. Joe and Matt did a hell of a job, and we were fortunate to get out of here with a win. I also have to credit Cole Woodland; he's a big part of this," said Howrigan. "At the end, we put together four or five good at-bats and scraped one out."
Nachaczewski led the Bobwhites with two hits; Vallee, Gonyeau, Smith, and Noah Place each had one hit.
Gonyeau threw for four innings, allowing one run on five hits, walking two, and striking out four. Nachaczewski pitched three innings, striking out four and allowing only five hits.
