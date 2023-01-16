The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites soared to a 6-1 win over visiting Canton, NY, on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Liam Wood notched two unassisted goals for the Bobwhites in the first period. Canton halved their deficit early in the second, but Colby Phelps found Joe Alexander, who scored the Bobwhites' third goal. The fourth came on an assist from Camden Johnson to Parker Gagne at 13:26 in the second period. BFA-St. Albans added two goals in the third period; Ethan Audy scored on an assist from Wood, and Johnson scored the game's final goal on assists from Wood and Dan Rafferty. Phoenix Wells was in goal for the Bobwhites and saw 20 shots on net.
Thank you, Andrea Parker for the photos from the weekend's action! The Bobwhites take on Colchester on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.