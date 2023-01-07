The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites hockey team earned a 7-3 road win over the Franklin Academy Huskies from Malone, NY. Goals were scored by Ethan Audy and Liam Wood each had two goals, and Parker Gagne, Baylor Lamos, and Corbin Schreindorfer each had one.
Cam Johnson led BFA-St. Albans with three assists, Liam Wood had two, and Corbin Schriendorfer and Caleb Reed each had one.
Deagan Rathburn had 23 saves for the Bobwhites.
