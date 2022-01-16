The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites traveled down to Barre on Saturday afternoon, earning a decisive 7-2 victory over the Crimson Tide.
Sean Beauregard led the way for the Bobwhites with 2 goals and 2 assists, followed by Aiden Savoy with 2 goals and an assist. Levi Webb, Daniel Rafferty, Collin Audy had a goal each. Parker Gagne, Cam Piper, Ethan Audy, Collin Audy, and Liam Wood picked up an assist each.
BFA will travel to Colchester on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to face off with the Lakers for their next game.
