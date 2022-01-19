The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites traveled to St. Johnsbury to take on the Hilltoppers in a close contest that ended with a 42-38 St. Johnsbury win.
The teams left the first quarter with the Hilltoppers holding a 12-7 advantage. At the end of the first half, the Bobwhites trailed 23-17. It was in the third quarter BFA St. Albans' offense came to life, scoring 15 points as Thomas Demar, Seth Richards, Noah Earl, and Liam Howrigan all contributed to the score sheet. Defense also picked up as the Bobwhites held St. Johnsbury to a slender 6 points. That momentum shifted in the third; the Hilltoppers held BFA St. Albans to 6 points while tallying 13 points to secure the win.
BFA St. Albans high scorers: Seth Richards 11 points, one block, and 6 rebounds; Thomas Demar 9 points and 2 rebounds, and Noah Earl had 3 point and 8 rebounds.
St. Johnsbury high scorer: Fritz Hauser 18
Thank you, Kim Earl, for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.