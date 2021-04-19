ST. ALBANS — The Bobwhites varsity baseball team hosted the Champlain Valley Redhawks in BFA St. Albans' home opener on Monday afternoon.
The Redhawks got on the board in the first inning, scoring one run, but the Bobwhites shut down what could have been a big inning for CVU when catcher Cole Woodward threw out a runner attempting to steal second base with runners on first and third.
Bobwhite starting pitcher Christian Vallee struck out the CVU batter on the next pitch, limiting the first-inning damage to one run.
CVU kept the Bobwhites off the bases through the first three innings until Vallee got things started for BFA driving a single up the middle for the team's first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Matt Gonyeau got the Bobwhites on the board driving in Vallee with a line drive to left field. Noah Place kept things going, driving in the Bobwhites' second run with a sacrifice fly, making it a 6-2 game after four.
The Bobwhites' bats came alive in the sixth when Joseph Nacheczewski doubled to get things started. Gonyeau's double drove in Nacheczewski for the third run of the game, and Place singled to drive in BFA's fourth and final run with a score of 8-4 after six.
CVU added four runs in the seventh for a 12-4 final.
"We battled for seven innings. We could have easily called it a night, but the second time through the order, we put some pretty good swings on the ball, and that's very positive. I think we've got a team that's going to fight," said Bobwhite head coach Will Howrigan.
"I really liked the way our pitchers threw tonight. Noah, Christian, and Ryan (Caldwell) all threw really well. Some balls fell that you'd like to catch, and maybe later in the year, we make those plays."
The Bobwhites face Rice High School tomorrow at Collins Perley.
"We've got another team tomorrow," said Howrigan, "and we get to come out with a score of zero to zero."
