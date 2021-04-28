Colby Fane-Cushing hurled a complete game, 3 hit shutout as Colchester beat BFA 4-0. Fane-Cushing struck out 11 Bobwhites in the victory.
BFA starter Matt Gonyeau held the Colchester offense scoreless until they struck for three runs in the fourth. After a pair of walks Gonyeau was relieved By Peyton Graham with one out in the fourth. Back to back singles by Ben Knapp and Zach Davis drove in a pair of runs. A sacrifice bunt by Canan Barrows plated the third run of the inning.
Barrows drove in the final run of the game with a single in the sixth.
(0) comments
