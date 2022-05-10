ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites lacrosse team hosted the CVU Redhawks Tuesday, May 10, eventually succumbing to the visitors 9-2.
The Redhawks got on the board first at 8:25 of the first quarter, but Sylas Trask and Ethan Audy mounted a response 90 seconds later. Trask made a heads-up pass across the goalmouth to a wide-open Audy, and with a quick bounce shot the game was tied.
CVU came out with a higher tempo for the second quarter and quickly put home 3 goals. The press continued by the Redhawks for the beginning of the third, then the momentum swung BFA's way. Despite controlling play for the majority of the remainder of the game, BFA was only able to convert once more.
The second goal of the game was again started with a good look from Trask, this time hitting Noah Earl in stride as he cut across the front of the net. Goaltender Ethan Konrad was credited with 14 saves during the game.
The Bobwhites' schedule will take them to MMU to face the Cougars for their next game on Friday, May 13th.
