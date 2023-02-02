Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills will occur Friday into early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Have a plan for extreme cold conditions. Prepare your car for cold weather and ensure your home has sufficient heat. During the event, cover exposed skin and wear multiple layers of loose- fitting, light weight, and warm clothing. &&

...Snow squalls expected this evening... Snow squalls are expected this evening as a strong arctic front moves across the North Country. Affected locations will see rapidly changing weather and road conditions, with brief heavy snow, blowing snow and gusty winds. A quick snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible. Squalls are expected to arrive in northern New York from 8 PM to 10 PM, and Vermont from 10 PM to midnight. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Be prepared for areas of blowing snow. This could lead to temporary whiteouts and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. Icy roads are possible. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and allow extra distance between vehicles. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in snow squalls. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.