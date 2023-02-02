ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites also hosted the Spaulding Crimson Tide on Wednesday night, falling to the visitors by a 3-2 score in overtime.
Similar to the Comets’ game before them, the Crimson Tide struck first with a goal from Trevor Arsenault. The Bobwhites’ answer came less than three minutes after Spaulding’s strike with a rare shorthanded marker courtesy of a Liam Wood wraparound late in the first period.
Freshman Bayler Lamos extended BFA’s lead early in the second period off an assist from sophomore Oliver Horton. Spaulding came inches from tying the game late in the second period but a quick stick from Horton cleared the puck off the goal line and out of danger.
Despite Horton’s heroics, Cameron Thayer found the tying goal for the Tide late in the third period to push the game into extra time. Reese Thayer found the back of the Bobwhites’ net for the all-important game-winning goal in overtime, completing the comeback for the Tide.
On the scoresheet: Liam Wood (G), Gavin Clark (A), Bayler Lamos (G), Oliver Horton (A), Deagan Rathburn (28 saves)
Bobwhites’ next game: Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Collins Perley against the Rice Green Knights
