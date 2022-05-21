ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites hosted the Essex Hornets on the afternoon of Friday, May 20 dropping a 11-5 decision to the visitors. While the score tells one story, the play on the field told another for an improving Bobwhite team.
1st Quarter:
BFA controlled play but didn't manage to convert the offensive zone time into many shots on goal due to a strong Essex defense. With 1:34 on the clock Essex managed to score against the flow of play on a midfield turnover. The goal proved to be a spark as the Hornets netted their second of the game 45 seconds later.
2nd Quarter:
Essex pressed for an early third goal, then Noah Earl got BFA on the board with a bounce shot following a drive in from the right side of the arc. Earl looked to expand upon the goal a minute later but his shot bounced off the post and out. The Hornets scored their fourth on a broken play that took an unlucky bounce in front of Bobwhites' goaltender Ethan Konrad.
3rd Quarter:
BFA's second goal started with Ezra Lanfear stripping an Essex defender on a breakout, and Ethan Audy being in position to recover the loose ball. Audy sent a pass across the Hornet goalmouth to an open Sylas Trask who found twine. Tempers flared as members of the long standing rivalry reminded each other there was no love lost on either side. Essex potted three more goals over the course of the quarter to make it a 7-2 game.
4th Quarter:
BFA went on a run of play midway through the final quarter, scoring at a goal per minute pace. Earl was first, followed by Mike Telfer, and Audy was the third goal scorer on a set play following a late BFA timeout. Cam Johnson would almost make it four in a row, but his shot from far out hit the post and sailed wide. Essex again managed a goal against the flow of play, then added two more for insurance. The Bobwhites gave the Hornets a few new bruises as parting gifts in the final minutes as Matt Merrill and Noah Allen delivered a pair of crushing body checks.
Final Score: BFA 5, Essex 11.
Ethan Konrad made 17 saves over the course of the game. Mike Telfer, Sylas Trask (2), Phoenix Wells, and Noah Earl picked up assists on BFA's goals. In summary, BFA controlled the first and second quarters, Essex the third, and a split in the fourth; a couple of bounces for the Bobwhites and the outcome changes dramatically in this game.
Converting on a few more of their offensive chances will be exactly what the Bobwhites will look to do on Saturday, May 21 when they host the MMU Cougars. The game will be held under the lights on the Collins Perley football field (7:00 pm start) and will recognize the Bobwhites' eight senior athletes prior to the opening draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.