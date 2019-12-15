SOUTH BURLINGTON — Three goals set the stage for the second win of the Bobwhite hockey season. BFA St. Albans earned the 3-2 win on Saturday evening, handing the Green Knights the first loss.
Caden Hart, new to the Bobwhites this year, scored the winning goal for the BFA. It's the second year he's gotten a goal on his birthday.
"Last year with South Burlington, we played Rice on my birthday, and I scored two goals," said Hart, with a smile, "so, it's almost a tradition."
The Bobwhites faced Rice in the preseason, where the teams tied.
"Coming into the game, we knew it was going to be tough," said Hart. "Everyone had their heads in the game, thinking about what they could do to get the win."
When the puck dropped, Hart and the Bobwhites saw right away that Rice was also prepared to battle.
"Rice came out fired up," said Hart. "We tried breaking out, but it didn't work at first. But something hit us, and we started moving the puck well in the zone."
The change in the Bobwhite atmosphere worked wonders; The Bobwhites worked the puck, passing it to the point where senior, Dominic Liscinsky scored through the five-hole.
The Green Knights responded with a goal of their own, tying the game 1-1.
"Going into the second period, we came out of the locker room fired up again.
"We moved the puck in the zone, and broke it out to our D-man, Owen Benoit," said Hart. "He went on a breakaway, almost a no-move, swept the stick over the puck and between the goalie's legs."
The third period saw both teams put a goal on the board. Hart hit his birthday shot on a pass from Parker Gratton.
"All of our lines were moving the puck well in the zone. Parker had the puck behind the net, he sent it to me, and I put it in."
Rice would add a second goal on the powerplay, but the Bobwhites held on to their slender lead.
"We knew Rice would be some of our best competition this year," said Hart, "It was a nervewracking game at 1-1. We shut them down a couple of times, but they kept shooting the puck. Dan Ellis came up big on all of them."
"Dan kept us in the game all through the second and third," said Hart, grateful for senior goalie, Dan Ellis', defensive effort.
The team has enjoyed two early-season wins; they've also enjoyed the camaraderie.
"Everyone gets along and works well together," said Hart. We want to win together as a team, and it's an unselfish group."
Hart has also appreciated playing under the Bobwhite coaching staff.
"Coach Ducolon is one of the greatest coaches I've ever had. I was talking with him in the locker room the other day, and he was breaking something down in a way I've never thought of."
"Bill O'Neil and I have a great relationship, too. I've got two of the best coaches in the state. Having those two is a huge plus for the team."