ST. ALBANS — With the clock winding down in the second period it looked like BFA-St. Albans and Rice were going to head into the final period tied 1-1.
The Bobwhites had other ideas, as they put together a strong shift at the end of the period that resulted in Owen Bonnette finding the back of the net with 00.8 seconds remaining on the clock.
The goal proved to be the game-winner, as the Bobwhites came away with the 3-1 victory in Division I action at Collins Perley.
“We had a complete game out there tonight,” said BFA coach Toby Ducolon. “We made a mistake in the first period and they capitalized, but we dug down and created more chances for ourselves and were rewarded in the second a couple of times. We did a lot of good things with the puck, made some simple plays, and I was very happy with the effort.”
With the clock winding down to just seconds in the middle period, the Bobwhites were putting whatever pucks they could to the net. Dominic Liscinsky (one goal, one assist) sent the puck in deep to Colin Audy who sent a pass to Bonnette in the middle.
Bonnette never hesitated and fired a wrist shot inside the right post to put the Bobwhites up for good.
“Some teams sometimes pack it with 10 seconds or so to go in a period, but we got the puck in deep and then we forchecked extremely hard,” said Ducolon. “It was the end of a long shift for those guys, they were tired and they got four or five shots in there, but that was a good shot by Bonnette to get a score late.”
The BFA defense didn’t let much get to goalie Dan Ellis (17 saves) in the third period, as he only had to make three stops, but Rice was getting pressure.
With under two minutes to go, BFA got called for a slashing penalty to put them a man down, but Matt Merrill made sure there wasn’t going to be any late game heroics by the Knights. He picked off a pass at the Rice blue line and charged in freely for a shorthanded empty-netter to give the Bobwhites some insurance.
Despite BFA outshooting the Knights 12-7 in the first period, it was Rice who had the lead after the first period.
With pressure deep in BFA’s zone, Jaden Duprey slipped the puck to Garrett Micciche who was wide open in the slot and wristed a shot into the net for the 1-0 lead.
The Bobwhites didn’t let the lack of a goal in the first get them down, as they responded early in the second. On the powerplay, Owen Benoit passed the puck along the blueline to Liscinsky who quickly took a hard, low shot that found its way through traffic and past Rice goalie Carson Barnes (22 saves).
“Our composure was good out there and even though we were down by one after the first, we knew we were playing well,” said Ducolon. “We were consistent and that was a solid effort by the team, so we were happy with the complete game.”
The win marked the Bobwhites’ fourth in a row--second in a row against a team in the top three of the Division I standings--heading into Wednesday’s matchup and they improved to 9-3 on the season.
After scoring only 23 goals in the first eight games, including being shut out three times in their losses, the Bobwhites have erupted for 27 goals in their four-game winning streak.
“Tonight was more like what our game is,” said Ducolon. “We aren’t a team that is going to put up nine goals like we did against Rutland and South Burlington on a night-to-night basis.
“We can be dangerous and work hard and come out on those 2-1 or 3-1 games. These last three or four weeks we have improved immensely and if we can keep improving at that pace, we can be very dangerous going forward.”