The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites varsity baseball team traveled to Essex on Saturday, earning a thrilling extra inning victory over the Hornets. Christian Vallee went seven innings for BFA, giving up only two runs.
In the top of the eighth, Matt Gonyeau came up big for the Bobwhites, hitting a two run double and giving BFA the lead. Zach Smith followed with a double to plate two more runs for BFA. Joe Nachaczewski earned the win in the eighth.
Thank you to photographer Vicky Gratton for the great photos!
