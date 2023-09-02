The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity football team took on the Mount Mansfield Cougars at home in the team's season opener under the lights on Friday, Sept. 1; the Bobwhites came away with a hard-fought 12-8 victory in front of the home crowd.
It was a tough start for the Bobwhites as the Cougars forced a fumble on the team's first possession. The Bobwhites' defense was equal to the task, forcing a fumble of their own just after the Cougars had taken possession.
On the ensuing Bobwhites' drive, quarterback Seneca Durocher linked up with receiver Parker Daudelin on a huge 3rd and 11 to keep the drive alive. However, the Cougars' defense stood tall and denied the Bobwhites any points, marking a scoreless first quarter for both teams.
The Cougars started the second quarter on a strong note, recovering a Bobwhites' fumble on the BFA 22, but Deagan Rathburn picked off a pass to get the ball back for the Bobwhites. Quarterback Seneca Durocher then legged out a huge first down run and gained some extra yards on a face mask penalty by the Cougars. That put Daniel Rafferty in great position to use some outstanding blocking and put the first points on the board with 3:39 remaining in the half. The extra point was missed, but BFA took a 6-0 lead to the locker room after Durocher intercepted a Cougars' pass with less than a minute to play as the Cougars were deep in Bobwhite territory.
The Bobwhites came out strong in the second half as Durocher ripped off a 20-yard run and followed it up later in the drive with a monster 45-yard touchdown connection with a perfect pass to a wide-open Deagan Rathburn with just 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The 2-point try was unsuccessful but still gave the Bobwhites and their tough defense a 12-0 shutout lead after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, the Bobwhites used some power blocking and running, with Jayden Fletcher pounding the ball down the field, shedding many tacklers along the way. The clock management was key, allowing the Cougars minimal chances at a comeback. They would not be shutout, however, as they drove the field late in the quarter and completed a touchdown pass with 1:57 remaining, adding a successful 2-point try. With the lead cut to 12-8, the Cougars attempted an onside kick, but BFA grabbed the recovery. With the game on the line, Durocher got some great blocking and made some great cuts on his way to the 3-yard line with a 47-yard run to put the Bobwhites in position to run the clock out and wrap up the 12-8 win.
After the game, Rathburn talked about is 45-yard touchdown reception. "Seneca said in the huddle he was hitting me, and I was able to just kind of brush off the defender and made him think it was a block and just went deep. The momentum definitely shifted after that, as well as my interception in the first half."
Asked about the upcoming match against CVU, Rathburn added, "We're looking forward to proving ourselves. Nobody thinks we're a team that can get deep in the playoffs, but I think we've got a shot."
Durocher took a lot of hits during the game after a tough several days before the opener but was still upbeat after the victory.
"Before the game, I had a fever and a few days ago got out of the ER with an appendix problem, but we've got it under control," said Durocher. "Cramps definitely were not helping either."
On his huge completion to Rathburn, Durocher credited his receiver.
"It wasn't me that made that happen; it was Deagan. He made that great hesitation move," said Durocher. "The run at the end, I just saw some openings and made some good cuts."
Coach Geoff Murray spoke to his team after the game about cleaning up their game using conditioning, hydration, and a lot of film study heading into next week's matchup against defending champions, the CVU Redhawks.
"Next week is a whole different ballgame. We've got a lot of work to do between now and then," said Murray. "The biggest thing is to get our bodies right. We've got to develop some more depth so we can be a little fresher."
The Bobwhites take on the CVU Redhawks on Saturday, Sept. 9, at home under the lights at 7 p.m.
