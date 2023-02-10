COLCHESTER - The BFA-St. Albans boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Colchester on Thursday, Feb. 9, defeating the Lakers 64-60 in OT. Earlier in the season, the Bobwhites took a three-point loss at home to the Lakers. The Bobwhites have been looking forward to a rematch with their metro rival, and last night there was redemption for BFA.
BFA was first on the scoreboard when Seth Richards corralled an offensive rebound with a quick put-back. After the BFA quick start, the offense sputtered a bit with fouls and BFA turnovers. Colchester capitalized on the Bobwhite errors and jumped out to an 11-6 lead. At the 3:30 mark, Noah Earl hit a 3 to bring BFA within two. Despite their slow start, the Bobwhites finished the quarter only trailing 20-18.
BFA asserted themselves in the first few minutes of the second quarter. Defensively, after giving up 20 points in the first quarter, BFA locked down Colchester holding them to just four points. Liam Howrigan got things started on the offensive end with a layup to tie the game at 20. Earl then found Richards in the low post for a basket which gave BFA the lead.
BFA was given a spark when Liam Howrigan grabbed a defensive rebound and hit Richards with a full-court pass resulting in a resounding two-hand dunk putting BFA up six. Colchester hit a couple of baskets to come within two around the three-minute mark.
Momentum returned to BFA when Isaac Gratton hit a timely three-pointer from the baseline, giving BFA a five-point lead. At the one-minute mark, Richards snagged a defensive rebound and passed down court to Earl, who slammed home a one-handed dunk. This was the final basket of the quarter for either team, and BFA went into halftime up 31-24.
Coming out of the locker room, both teams started off sluggish, with neither team scoring for the first few minutes. The Bobwhites broke their drought with a basket from Richards at the four-minute mark. At the two-minute mark, Reed Stygles drove the lane drawing a foul. Stygles missed his free throws but was able to retrieve his miss. This led to another Stygles basket with another foul sending him back to the free throw line; BFA found themselves up by six. Colchester went on a small run in the last minute resulting in a score of 40-40 to end the quarter.
Both teams battled in the fourth, resulting in an exciting quarter with multiple lead changes. With both teams in the bonus, BFA capitalized, shooting 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. The true impact, however, came on the defensive end. Colchester had possession of the ball for the last minute of the quarter, but strong defense by BFA prevented the Lakers from any easy looks and sent the game into overtime with a score of 56-56.
Effort that can be easily overlooked in the scorebooks was the defense of Stygles throughout the game and into OT. Stygles held Zach Davis, arguably Colchester’s best player, to two points in the fourth. Stygles' stifling defense, along with his teammates, continued in OT.
The Lakers won the tip-off and had the first possession in OT for the first minute until Earl drew an offensive charge. The Bobwhites came down court and patiently moved the ball until Richards got a good look in the paint and scored to put BFA up two.
Hustle by the Bobwhites forced a Laker turnover, and Will Hughes pushed the ball up court, drew the defense, and dished off to Stygles for a layup to put BFA up three.
The next point for the Bobwhites came when Hughes grabbed a crucial defensive rebound and was immediately fouled, sending him to the line where he went 1 for 2. The Lakers hit a three to bring the game within one point; however, Hughes immediately pushed the ball down the court for a layup, making the basket and drawing the foul.
With one more free throw from Earl, the Bobwhites outscored the Lakers 8 to 4 and went on to take the win with a final score of 64-60.
With last night’s win, the Bobwhites move into fifth place with six games left in the regular season. They'll face the Burlington Seahorses at home on Monday, Feb. 13.
Scoring leaders: Seth Richards led the Bobwhites with 19 points, Will Hughes had 15, Noah Earl 13, Liam Howrigan 8, Reed Stygles 6, and Isaac Gratton with 3. Zach Davis led Colchester with 19.
Sports Editor's note: Thank you, Kim Earl, for sending us this complementary recap of the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites' win over Colchester. Franklin County is so fortunate to have you in our midst. Your dedication and enthusiasm for our county teams is incredible!