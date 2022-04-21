SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds hosted the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites on Thursday, April 21. The Bobwhites earned a 17-2 win in six innings as Matt Gonyeau took the mound for the first game of BFA's season.
Matt Gonyeau spoke of the outing: "It felt great to be back on the field playing some baseball. I'm looking forward to our next game. This is a great squad, and I think we're going to do some really great things."
Eli Calhoun went to work in the top of the first for MVU, and while Bobwhite batters found their way onto the bases, the tenacious T-birds escaped the inning unscathed, getting a momentum-killing out at home plate, thanks to an excellent throw by Parker Hakey to catcher Gavin Nichols.
The teams remained scoreless through the second, but the Bobwhites opened up the game in the third, scoring five runs. Gonyeau led the effort with a line-drive double. The Bobwhites left the inning with a 5-0 advantage.
In the top of the fourth, Charlie Yates smacked a line-drive single to load the bases for BFA. Andrew Lovejoy's double scored two runs, and the Bobwhites left the inning with a 9-0 lead.
Garrett Fregeau replaced Justin Farnham in the top of the fifth. Isaac Gratton drove in BFA's 11 run, and it seemed as if the Bobwhites might end the game in the fifth with a shutout.
Kolby Williams replaced Gonyeau on the mound in the bottom of the fifth, and the T-birds worked a walk, eventually loading the bases. One MVU runner scored on a walk, and freshman Reed Myers' base hit scored the second run. BFA St. Albans tallied six runs in the sixth inning, earning the win.
BFA St. Albans head coach Will Howrigan gave his thoughts on the game: "The senior leadership really showed up. They did a good job setting the tone and playing very well. After the first trip through the lineup, we started hitting the ball well. I think we've got a good group, and they're going to be a lot of fun."
Winning pitcher: Matt Gonyeau threw 4 innings with 7K, 3BB, zero ER, and allowed 1 hit.
BFA-St. Albans offense: Charles Yates went 2-3 with a single, double, HBP, ROE, and 3 RBI. Matt Gonyeau went 2-4 with 1 RBI and Andrew Fiske went 2-2. Joey Nachaczewski, Liam Wood, Zach Smith, Seneca Durocher, Andrew Lovejoy, and Corbin Schreindorfer each had a hit.
MVU offense: Paul Barnum went 1-2 with a single.
(0) comments
