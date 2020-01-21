ST. ALBANS - Matching their highest scoring output of the season, the BFA Bobwhites (7-3) cruised to a 9-2 victory over Rutland (2-7-1) on Tuesday night.
It was clear from the opening moments of the contest that the Bobwhites were the superior team as BFA peppered Rutland goaltender Maguire Baker with numerous shot attempts in the first few minutes of the game.
Derek Nadeau and junior captain Christian Vallee both had great opportunities to score early but were denied by Baker.
Even so, the Rutland defense was visibly overmatched by the Bobwhites and it felt that it was only a matter of time before the Raider defense would finally break.
That moment came with eight minutes left in the opening period as Colin Audy cashed in off of a Bobwhite shot attempt that ricocheted off the pipes and made its way perfectly to the sophomore giving BFA a 1-0 lead.
Seconds later, Rutland was given an opportunity to knot the game at one apiece off a 5-4 power play advantage, but that effort was snuffed out by the Bobwhites.
A botched substitution seconds after the failed powerplay gave BFA a 2-1 advantage which prompted Caden Hart to bang home the Bobwhite's second goal of the game off of the feed from Nadeau.
The offensive frenzy wasn’t yet done for BFA as thirty seconds later, Owen Bonnette found twine to stretch the Bobwhite lead to 3-0.
BFA finished the opening period with six shots on goal and three tallies.
Meanwhile, Rutland finished the period with only four shots on goal against senior goaltender Dan Ellis - this would serve as Ellis’ only period of the night.
The storyline didn’t change too much in the second period as the Raiders remained under siege defensively and allowed a fourth score with seven minutes to go thanks in part to a Vallee goal.
BFA let up a goal five seconds after stretching their lead to 4-0. Minutes later, Rutland would score on a powerplay to bring their deficit to a 4-2 margin; the Raiders had the momentum for the first time in the game.
The Rutland momentum didn't last as the Bobwhites dominated the third period. Audy, Dominic Liscinsky, Matt Merrill, Owen Benoit, and Sean Beauregard all added scores en route to a period that saw BFA outscore Rutland 5-0.
Beyond Ellis, both Seth Bushey (6 saves) and Mike Telfer (10 saves) saw time in net for the Bobwhites.
Meanwhile, Baker would finish the contest with 17 saves on 26 shot attempts for Rutland which was good enough for a .653 save percentage.
Now with back-to-back wins, BFA will enter an important stretch in their schedule where they will face Division I leading Spaulding (7-1), and an equally talented Rice team (8-2) in their next two contests.