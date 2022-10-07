The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity golf team competed as a team in the D1 boys' golf qualifying match at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury and finished 10th out of 13 with a 369 (+85) combined total team score.
Champlain Valley Union High School won the match with a combined total team score of 315 (+31). The medalist was Cooper Guerierre from Champlain Valley Union High School with a 75 (+4).
Gavin Benoit led the Bobwhites in scoring with an 88 (+17), which was tied for 24th overall.
Ethan LaPlume scored an 89 (+18), Gavin Clark 93 (+22), Michael Weber 99 (+28), and Ryan Desmond scored a 114 (+43) in the 18 hole match.
The top six teams in this D1 qualifying match move on to the State Championship match next week at Orleans Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The complete team results are as follows:
CVU - 315 (+31)
Essex - 328 (+44)
South Burlington - 341 (+57)
Rutland - 344 (+60)
Burr and Burton - 347 (+63)
Mount Mansfield - 349 (+65)
Spaulding - 355 (+71)
Rice Memorial - 360 (+76)
Colchester - 362 (+78)
BFA-St.Albans - 369 (+85)
St. Johnsbury Academy - 395 (+111)
Burlington - 419 (+135)
North Country - 422 (+138)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.