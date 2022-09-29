The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites' golf team competed in the NVAC Metro Championship at Williston Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, and as a team finished with a combined team score of 382 (ninth out of 12). Rice Memorial High School won the event with a team score of 323. The medalist for the match was Brendan Patterson with a 73 from Rice.
BFA-St. Albans individual results: Ethan LaPlume scored a 96, Gavin Clark 99, Michael Weber 102, Gavin Beniot 85, and Carter Veronneau 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.