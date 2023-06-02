The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites traveled to Jericho to face Mount Mansfield Union in the first round of the D1 baseball playoffs on Tuesday, May 30, looking to keep their season alive and continue playing baseball!
The Bobwhites struck first to go up 1-0. Carson Neveau singled and Austin Stuart walked to put runners at first and second with two outs. Zach Ries then ripped a hard liner that got by the second baseman and into right field to plate Neveau and give the Bobwhites a 1-0 lead. A passed ball put runners at second and third. Taylor Covill-Matthews then ripped a ball that hit off the pitcher's foot and bounced to the shortstop who was able to throw him out at first to end the inning.
The Cougars then responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning, taking a lead they never looked back from, and going on to earn the 9-3 win.
Bobwhite offense: Zach Ries paced the Bobwhites with three hits and two RBI. Neveau had two , Liam Wood and Stuart each contributed a double. Andrew Fiske took the loss for the Bobwhites going two innings, giving up five hits, six runs (one earned), walking none and striking out one.
