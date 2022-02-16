...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam is
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the
following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern
Essex, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St.
Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Western
Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison,
Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex,
Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western
Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and
Windsor.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of snow melt and moderate rainfall will cause
sharp rises on many streams and rivers. A few river gages may
approach minor flood stage by Friday. In addition, these
expected rises will produce some ice break, increasing the
risk of localized ice jam related flooding on Thursday Night
into Friday. Some rivers we are watching closely include, the
Ausable, Saranac, Salmon, Lamoille, Winooski, Mad, and Otter
Creek.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Grand Isle, Western Franklin and Western Chittenden
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sustained winds near 45 mph has been
observed at Colchester Reef. The potential for highest wind
gusts across Western Franklin and Western Chittenden Counties
will be near the shoreline of Lake Champlain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
