ST. ALBANS — The Bobwhites hosted North Country on Wednesday evening, falling 42-30. They also took time to recognize the program's four seniors.
Bobwhite head coach Matt Toof shared these words about his graduating players.
Peter Jolley - Peter Jolley is a sharpshooter who boasts one of the program's prettiest shot releases. Don’t let his calm demeanor fool you. Along with his twin brother Colin, Peter loves the game of basketball and has grown up playing basketball against each other in the family driveway. Peter's love of basketball comes from his mom, Mary Ellen - his greatest basketball influence. Peter will attend college in the fall and will study business.
Jake Reynolds - It's almost impossible to get a shot off over the long arms of Jake Reynolds. Being the best shot blocker in the program doesn’t get to Jake’s head. He comes from a large supportive family who help keep him grounded. Jake has cited his mom, Jenifier, as his greatest basketball influence. Jake will attend Vermont Technical College in the fall and study landscape contracting.
Colin Jolley - Colin Jolley is one of the more versatile offensive players on the team. He can knock down the three-ball or back a defender down in the post. He remains calm on the court at all times and relies heavily on his flawless footwork. Most impressive has been Colin’s commitment to becoming a stronger defender this year. Colin will attend college in the fall and study business. His mom, Mary Ellen, is cited as his strongest basketball influence.
Case Ballard - Case Ballard is a third-year varsity player and captain of this year’s team. Self-improvement has always been important to Case. Case has a number of go-to moves in the post due in large part to the work he has done with assistant coach, Dan Reyome. Reliability and accountability are words that come to mind when talking about Case. He will be missed. Case has cited his mom, Katie, as his greatest basketball influence. He will attend college in the fall and study engineering.
