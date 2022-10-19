The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites took a 5-2 (25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, and 15-5) loss to Burlington on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Before the game, the Bobwhites recognized graduating seniors, Trey Desautels, Andrew Yates, Nicolas Farinaccio, Seth Richards, and Joseph Freiberger.
Bobwhite stats:
Justin Munger had 15 kills, three blocks, and one ace.
Nick Galuszka had 19 assists and two aces.
Seth Richards had 18 kills and five blocks.
Nick Farinaccio had one kill, four blocks, and one ace.
