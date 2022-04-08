Q&A with BFA Bobwhite baseball coach Will Howrigan
What do you see as this team's strengths and how will they build on last year's success? The biggest strength I see with this team is the amount of experience that we have returning. Last season, due to the pandemic, we only had one returning player with any varsity experience. This season we are returning 10 players (eight seniors), including the majority of our starters. That should help us get off to a good start. We’ve added five new juniors to the squad who all should find ways to contribute. As a group, the team seems to be pretty athletic, and physically mature. I’m also optimistic that there seems to be good depth with solid pitching. Time will tell whether or not all of this leads to more wins.
Obviously, just because we finished last year with a winning record, that doesn't guarantee us anything this season, however, this team seems confident in their approach thus far. Our practices have been focused and the players are going into the year expecting to be successful. Our job as a coaching staff is to keep pushing them to improve and not allowing them to get complacent. Last year, with so few returning players, we were unsure of what to expect from our team. We were hoping to be competitive, and in the end we ended up coming together and playing some good baseball. This season we have higher expectations for ourselves; if we manage to keep improving and growing as a team, it will be a lot of fun.
What does your pitching look like this year? It looks like we’ll have a good deal of depth. Most of our players have experience pitching, and we have more arms than we will likely have innings for this season. We graduated one pitcher and are returning four seniors, Matt Gonyeau, Joe Nacaczewski, Peyton Graham and Kolby Williams, who should get most of the innings. In addition, sophomore Seneca Durocher has looked good this spring and should be a contributor on the mound for us. There are a number of quality junior pitchers on the roster that we’ll continue to develop in case of injury and for the future if an opportunity doesn't present itself this season.
We were aware of the potential this group had based on how they threw the ball at the end of last season. It’s amazing to see what a year's worth of growth and maturity can do for a pitcher, especially when they’re willing to commit to improving in the offseason. We’ve been impressed with the competitiveness we’ve seen as they push each other for a limited number of innings.
What qualities does this team possess that will help lead to success? I think the key here is that we have a group of players that love the game of baseball, seem committed to improving, and are willing to put in the extra time that it takes to make gains. Most of our returners played all summer and even took advantage of fall ball opportunities. Pretty much every day at practice we have players asking to stay after to work on hitting or defense. Sometimes we have to tell them to go home, because I think there are a couple who would stay all night if we let them. When you have a group of seniors that are committed, it sets a good tone for the program, not only for this season but for the future as well.
