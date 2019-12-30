HINSEBURG — The Bobwhites continued their early season winning streak, downing CVU 8-0 on Saturday.
In the first period, Matt Merrill, assisted by Ethan and Colin Audy. Parker Gratton tacked on a second goal for the Bobwhites, assisted by Caden Hart and Levi Webb.
The second period saw the Bobwhites add two more goals. Owen Bonnette scored, assisted by 10 Matt Merrill; Sean Beauregard scored the fourth goal unassisted
Four Bobwhites added goals in the third period while BFA’s defense worked to help sophomore goalie, Seth Bushey as he replaced senior goalie Dan Ellis.
Derek Nadeau scored, assisted by Caden Hart and Parker Gratton. Parker Gratton netted a goal of his own, assisted by Caden Hart.
Dominic Liscinsky scored the seventh goal for the Bobwhites, assisted by 18 Gavin Fraties.
Owen Benoit scored BFA’s final goal of the game, unassisted.