CAIRNS ARENA - After a disappointing loss on Wednesday, BFA hit the road on Saturday, Jan. 29 looking for a bounce back game against the South Burlington Wolves.
Matt Merrill picked up where he left off in the previous game to get the Bobwhites on the board first. Finding himself with ample space coming down the half boards, Merrill roofed a shot over Wolves' net minder James Bradley's blocker early in the first period.
In the second period Tommy Wilbur found a seam to feed Aiden Savoy the puck in the slot. If you've been paying attention this year, you already know Savoy doesn't miss from that spot on the ice, 2-0 BFA.
Collin Audy found Levi Webb alone in front of the net for the final goal. Webb's initial shot didn't make it by Bradley, but South Burlington was unable to clear the rebound and Webb took the opportunity to jam it home.
The third period was scoreless thanks to key saves from the goaltenders at either end of the ice, but the damage had been done and BFA secured the 3-0 victory. Mike Telfer earned a shut-out making 11 saves. Cam Piper, Ethan Audy, Tommy Wilbur, Collin Audy, and Matt Merrill all picked up an assist on the Bobwhites' goals.
Bobwhites' head coach Toby Ducolon summed up the effort following the game.
"I thought we had a slow start," said Ducolon. "In the second and third period we did a lot of good things. Telfer did really well in net and made some timely saves. That's a good effort, at this time of the year we're happy with that."
BFA is back at Collins Perley on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to host Rice. The match-up should be another good test for the Bobwhites as both teams have been dominant in the division this season.
