SPAULDING — The Bobwhites' offense came alive against the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon, scoring six goals and shutting out the hosting team.
Derek Nadeau earned a hat trick, netting one goal in each period of play.
Nadeau's first goal was assisted by Owen Benoit. In the second period, Benoit scored a goal of his own, assisted by Gavin Fraties.
Derek Nadeau scored on an assist by Parker Gratton, in the second, and started the offensive attack in the third with another goal assisted by Gratton.
Gratton tallied the fifth goal of the game, assisted by Caden Hart, and Hart capped off the scoring effort with a goal of his own, unassisted.
BFA St. Albans (7-3) will face Rice (8-2) at home on Wednesday; the puck drops at 7 pm.