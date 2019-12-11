ST. ALBANS — The Bobwhites started their season off with a shutout on Wednesday night, earning a 5-0 win over the visiting Colchester Lakers.
“This was a good start to the season,” said Owen Benoit, who netted his first varsity goal for the Bobwhites in the home opener. “And thanks to the fans for coming out to support us tonight!”
Both teams were scoreless through the majority of the first period, with BFA carrying the play.
Matt Merrill put the Bobwhites on the board at 9:32 in the first on the power play, Derek Nadeau and Dominic Liscinsky with the assists.
“Matt is a good player, very creative offensively,” said Bobwhite head coach Toby Ducolon. “For a sophomore to start like that is good.”
At 12:16, Sean Beauregaurd, another sophomore, scored on an assist from Benoit.
“Sean has a nice feel in front of the net,” said Ducolon, “and he can find the back of the net well.”
Benoit, the third Bobwhite sophomore to score, netted the third goal of the game 39 seconds into the second period. Parker Gratton assisted Benoit.
“Benoit moved to the open area and made it look pretty easy with a nice pass from down low,” said Ducolon. “That was a very nice goal.”
Colchester had a good scoring chance in the second on a two-man advantage, but the Bobwhites were able to limit Laker opportunities and kill the penalty.
The Lakers failed to score on another two-man advantage in the third, but the Bobwhites managed to slip two goals past the Colchester defense.
Derek Nadeau scored the fourth goal of the game for BFA at 6:04, assisted by Colby Morin. Beauregard added his second goal of the night at 9:46 on the power play, with an assist by Liam Wood.
Bobwhite goalie, Dan Ellis, had 23 saves and earned the shutout. Hunter Baker of Colchester had 22 saves for the Lakers.
“I think this is a big win,” said Ellis, “and that we’re a hard-working team.”
Ellis gave credit to his defenders for their efforts in the shutout.
“The boys eating shots left and right really helped,” said Ellis with a smile. “It shows that we’re committed and that we might have a run this year.”
Ducolon, leading a young team this year, was pleased with the game.
“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but this was a very good start.
“We’ve got a lot of people who were in their first game or who played very little last year,” said Ducolon. “It’s great for confidence, and there are a lot of good signs there.”
Penalties did plague the team but thankfully didn’t result in a goal.
“We took too many penalties tonight, but we’ve only covered it once in practice,” said Ducolon. “The first period was good, but the second was messy. The penalties really affect the flow of the game.”
Ducolon, who’s coached the sons of quite a few of his former players, smiled when asked about coaching Dan Ellis.
“It’s good, well, I say it’s good,” said Ducolon with a chuckle, “maybe some would say it means I’ve been here too long.
“It’s great to have a father play and a son come through. It’s enjoyable, and that’s why we do it.”
A senior, Ellis is the son of Dan Ellis, a former Bobwhite player.
“I love following in my dad’s footsteps,” said Ellis, “just playing for the team, for BFA, and for the community.”