ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers for a varsity baseball matchup on Tuesday, May 9. The game was dominated by solid pitching by both teams, but Andrew Fiske was able to shut down the St. Johnsbury offense, striking out 11 over a seven-inning, complete-game shutout. The Bobwhites earned the 2-0 win, snapping thier losing streak.
After five scorless innings, Carson Neveau walked to start the bottom of the sixth for the Bobwhites. Liam Wood singled to advance Neveau to second base. Austin Stuart hit a ground ball to second, and an error scored Neveau to give the Bobwhites a 1-0 lead. A fielders' choice by Taylor Mathews scored the second Bobwhite run of the inning, and the final run of the game.
Fiske was able to make quick work of the Hilltoppers in the top half of the seventh, securing the Bobwhite victory.
After the game, Fiske spoke of the win: “I knew if I threw strikes tonight, we would have a chance. I felt like I had the team behind me today, and I was able to really rely on our defense. This is a great confidence-boost win for us. We have Rice on Thursday, and this is a great momentum boost going into that game.”
Head coach Dylan Newton spoke about BFA’s performance: “This is a great win for us. That’s a very good St. Johnsbury team we played, and being able to come out and compete and win felt great. We’ve been talking about doing the little things right, and we did a lot of that today. This was Andrew’s first start on the mound, and he did an incredible job all game long.”
