The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites faced off with the Spaulding Crimson Tide for the third time this season on Wednesday night, cruising to a 5-0 victory. The previous two outings resulted in 7-1 and 7-2 wins for the Bobwhites.
Corbin Schriendorfer kicked things off with a goal midway through the first period, redirecting a shot from Ethan Audy at the point. With six minutes to go, Spaulding’s Reese Thayer was given a major penalty for head contact and BFA was off to the powerplay for five minutes. Until they weren’t. Collin Audy was given a tripping penalty at 9:18, and Gavin Fraties was called for roughing at 11:09, effectively killing the powerplay.
Shaking off the missteps to end the first period, BFA tore up the scoresheet in the second with three goals. 4:08 into the period Sean Beauregard put home his first of the night with assists from Liam Wood and Ethan Audy. Collin Audy scored the third goal of the game at 9:13 assisted by Levi Webb and Cam Piper. On the next shift just 36 seconds later, Beauregard collected a puck that squirted out of a neutral zone scrum, walked across the blue line, and with plenty of space picked a corner on Spaulding’s Ian Longfellow for his second goal of the night. Spaulding got close to scoring their own goal on a powerplay with 50 seconds left in the period, but Ethan Audy’s quick reaction to a puck trickling towards the goal line kept the shutout intact for BFA.
The Bobwhites ended the goal-scoring the way they started; with another deflection goal. This time it was Webb redirecting Fraties' shot from the point, Wood picked up an assist on the play. Spaulding had another chance to break the shut-out with a 5-on-3 powerplay for 55 seconds at the end of the period, once again the Bobwhites were able to kill the penalties without incident.
“We actually played pretty darn well for the most part,” said Bobwhites head coach Toby Ducolon following the effort. “We just put ourselves in tough situations during the game. They have a five-minute major and all of a sudden, rather than capitalizing on it, we’re in a position where they could make it a one-to-one game. We recovered from it well, but you don’t want to put yourself in that position.”
“Defensively we did pretty well. We didn’t give them a ton of shots, and I thought we did a nice job of shutting stuff down. When we did give them a break, our goaltending played well. Overall that’s a good game for us.”
Mike Telfer and Carter Verroneau split the net for BFA during the game. Telfer played the first two periods, making 15 saves, and Verroneau suited up for the third period stopping the three shots that came his way. BFA hosts Colchester on Saturday, Feb. 12 for their next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.