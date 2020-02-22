ST. ALBANS — The Bobwhite varsity boys' basketball team earned a 62-50 point victory over visiting Middlebury on Friday evening.
BFA coach Matt Toof opened the evening thanking the fans and the families for their support over the winter season.
"There is no better place to play than right here at BFA. Look at this student section. You’ve been absolutely crazy in your support in the best possible way. Thank you!"
After Toof and the Bobwhites recognized the seniors for the Tigers, he spoke of his own squad.
"First, we have Benny Buckets (Ben Archambault.) Ben credits his middle school basketball coach, Charlie Thomas, as his greatest basketball influence."
Hunter Livingston followed.
"Hunter credits his dad, Coach Menard, and Isaiah Thomas, as his greatest basketball influence."
Taylor Yates, the elder of the Yates brothers was next in line, followed bu Nick Voyer and Logan Piazza.
"Taylor credits Coach Menard and mom Cathy Yates as his biggest basketball influences.
"Nick credits his dad John and Coach Menard as his two biggest basketball influences.
"Logan will use that time and his smile to conquer the world. His biggest basketball influence goes to Noah Farrakhan."
Kam Dunsmore, All-American for soccer this fall, was next; he was followed by Logan Keelty.
"Kam credits his father, Brian, as his biggest basketball influence. Lastly, we have Logan Keelty, who credits his grandfather Duane as his biggest basketball influence."
At game time, Toof noted the team was able to draw on the energy from the crowd and the excitement of senior night.
"We used the energy from the crowd in a productive way getting out to 21-11 lead in the first quarter.
"Logan Keelty scored 5 of his 7 points in the first quarter, and Taylor Yates scored 6 of his 12 points in the first.
"Nick Voyer had 4 of his 13 points in the first. Kam Dunsmore had 4 of his 15 points in the first."
After the offensive explosion in the first, things settled down for the remaining three quarters as the teams went back and forth.
"We used a 19 point third quarter to help cushion our lead," said Toof.
"There was a certain energy and flow we played with in the first and third quarters offensively. We will have to move the ball the same way in the playoffs if we want to be successful.
"I was pleased with our defensive effort. Our overly intense half-court defensive has become the team's identity. I'm so proud of the effort we have put in on the defensive end this year."
The Bobwhites earned the 60-52 victory and locked up the seven seed. They will host number 10 seeded Burr and Burton Tuesday at 7pm.