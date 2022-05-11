The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites earned a 9-3 win over the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Tuesday, May 10.
The teams left the first inning tied at one apiece, but the Bobwhites tacked on four runs in the bottom of the second, while holding St. Johnsbury to one. A three-run sixth inning boosted the Bobwhites past the Hilltoppers, who managed one run in the seventh before taking the loss.
Bobwhite coach Will Howrigan complimented Wry: "Great Job by Dakota Wry in his first varsity pitching outing."
Bobwhite offense: Seneca Durocher and Aiden Savoy each had two hits and three RBI, Charlie Yates each had two hits, Matt Gonyeau had a hit and an RBI, Isaac Gratton had one hit and one RBI, Dakota Wry and Zach Smith each had one hit.
Bobwhite pitching: Dakota Wry threw six innings for the Bobwhites, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits, walking 2, and striking out 5. Kolby Williams closed the game, throwing one inning and allowing 1 hit and 1 walk.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos from the road!
