The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites Bobwhites earned an 85-62 win over the Essex Hornets in a classic rivalry game on Monday, Jan. 2. The Hornets held a slender three point lead after the first quarter, but BFA-St. Albans jumped ahead in the second quarter. The Bobwhites closed the first half with a 39-24 point lead, adding 43 points in the second half and securing the win.
Seth Richards led the Bobwhites with 18 points, Will Hughes had 17, Noah Earl had 14, and Reed Stygles had 11. Isaac Gratton had eight points on the night, Liam Howrigan had five, Zach Ries had three, and Brady Cutting, Gabe Howrigan, and Jonathan Ireland each had two.
The Bobwhites are 5-1 on the season with the only loss coming in the close game with Rice High School on Dec. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.