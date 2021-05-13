BFA St. Albans earned a 5-3 win against Essex on the road on May 24; they came out ready for another 'W' on Thursday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth to edge Essex 5-2.
The Bobwhites took a two run lead early, but Essex scored two runs, tying the game on a Nicholas Taylor RBI single in the fifth.
The teams were knotted at two heading into the bottom of the sixth, when Christian Vallee’s 2-run single broke the tie.
Vallee picked up the complete game win on the mound for the Bobwhites, allowing two unearned runs on 6 hits and striking out seven.
Matt Gonyeau, Joe Nachaczewski, and Noah Place had two hits each for the Bobwhites.
Essex starter Andrew Goodrich worked 4 2/3 innings allowing 2 runs on six hits with 4 strikeouts. He singled and scored a run on offense.
Essex reliever Gabriel White took the loss on the mound allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 3 strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of work.
The Bobwhites take on St. Johnsbury at home on Saturday at 11 am.
