ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites battled back from a two-set loss to force five sets in the Tuesday, Oct. 11, matchup with the Rice Green Knights. The Bobwhites eventually fell 3-2 in the match with Rice.
The Bobwhites fell 25-22 in a competitive first set after falling behind, tying the score and losing the lead late. Rice eeked out a 25-21 win in the second set. BFA-St. Albans led most of the set; Rice made a comeback, but the Bobwhites held on for a 25-19 win.
BFA took the lead early in the fourth set, capitalizing on blocks and solid serving. Rice clawed back late in the set, narrowing the deficit to three before taking a 20-19 lead. The Bobwhites rallied, securing a 26-24 win.
In the fifth set, the Bobwhites took the lead, with Seth Richards coming up with timely kills. After switching sides of the court, with BFA holding an 8-6 lead, Rice tied the game at nine, eventually pulling ahead. A kill by Richards brought the Bobwhites back within one point, but Rice held on for the 15-14 win.
Bobwhite coach Tristan Menard spoke of the team's determination.
"We responded well to adversity at some points. I think we waited too long to respond to others. Our energy level was low in the first set, and it took us until we saw success to have that energy," said Menard.
"Regardless of age, it can be hard to have a high energy level when you're facing adversity and things aren't going your way. I thought we did a heck of a job battling back and staying focused."
Menard hopes to see the team continue to grow in the latter half of the season.
"We've got three matches left, and we can use some self-reflection; we're starting to do the right things. We changed up the strategy a little bit in the last two sets and saw some success. But we can't spot any team a lead and expect success."
