SWANTON — The BFA and MVU boys' hockey teams took to the ice in a pre-season scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.
Last year, the teams faced each other once in MVU's holiday tournament, thrilling fans of both teams with a close, action-packed game.
The Thunderbirds enjoyed an incredibly successful 2019 season (15-3-1) before falling in the semifinal round to Colchester High School in the DII playoffs.
The Bobwhites fell to CVU in the DI quarterfinal after going 14-3-3 on the season.
BFA, who plays in Division I, will begin their regular season on December, 11th with a game against Colchester High School at 7pm. On December 20th, the Bobwhites will host the annual Doc Holiday Classic, playing games at 7:30 on Friday and 1 pm on Saturday.
Division II MVU will begin their season at home on December 12th, facing Northeast Clinton at 7 pm.