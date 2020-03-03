ST. ALBANS — With a commanding 4-0 victory over Colchester in the opening round of the playoffs Tuesday, the Bobwhites all but erased the memory of their last two quarter-final appearances which ended in upset defeats.
The tone of the game was instantly set when BFA’s Matt Merrill bulldozed his way through the lone Colchester defender on an early BFA 2-1 opportunity. Had it not been for a stellar save from the Lakers’ Hunter Baker, Merrill would have scored the opening points of the night for the Bobwhites.
But instead, that honor belonged to senior forward Parker Gratton.
After corralling a Dominic Liscinsky strike from the blue that ricocheted off of Baker, Gratton banged home the opening tally of the night. Much to the liking of a packed Collins Perley.
“It felt really good to get us going. Coming into this game the last two years we didn’t do so well, so to come in and score right off in the quarterfinals was great; I feel like it really got the boys going,” Gratton said.
With the Gratton tally coming just three minutes into the contest, the Lakers settled down for the remainder of the period as they allowed the lone score.
That said, the second period was a different story for Colchester as the Bobwhites came out of the gates roaring.
Just over one minute into the frame, Owen Bonnette scored off of a Merrill assist. Just four minutes later, Caden Hart found twine, and stretched the Bobwhite lead to a commanding 3-0 margin.
“I think that we had really good energy all night [on offense], and we had a nice performance,” Gratton said.
With the Colchester offense sputtering throughout the final period, BFA added their final score of the night in the waning seconds of the game, thanks in part to a Collin Audy strike.
“We definitely need to keep playing our game [as we progress in the playoffs]. We have the skill, we have the talent, and our team brings it every day which is something really special,” Gratton said.
BFA’s Dan Ellis finished his shutout performance of the Lakers with an 18 save performance.
Meanwhile, Baker finished the game with 24 saves on 28 shots. That being good enough for a .857 save percentage.