The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity soccer team opens the season against the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Collins Perley Complex. Varsity coach Luke Laroche fills us in on the strengths of this year’s Bobwhites.
Q&A with coach Luke Laroche
Who do you have returning, and what will they bring to the team? We have 10 returning players, five who played a lot of minutes for us last year. Cadien Shuford and Alex Carter are returning juniors who played almost every minute for us last season in our outside back positions, but will be moving into the middle this year. Greg Erickson and Liam Tatro will be returning to the midfield and Brady Cutting will be returning up front. We have four sophomores cracking the roster, Jayden Allen, Owen Bonnett, Nico Lazar, and Brody Tatro, who will all find important roles on the team. Rounding out the roster are seven seniors: Will Hughes, Logan Swainbank, Josh Lewis-Andrews, Jack Pare, Jack Curry, Isaac Robtoy, Tomas Zemianek, and six juniors: Hyden Crowe-McManus (goalie), Finn Shookenhuff, Gavin Bluto, Josh Farinaccio and Lane Desautels who all have a chance at making the starting eleven.
How will the new players impact the team this season? We’re a young team with only 10 of our 22 guys playing varsity soccer before this season. Assistant Coach Kyle Ashton and I feel really good about this core group of young men. We see the potential these players have and their ability to fit into different key roles throughout the tough metro season ahead.
What are your goals for the season? We would like everyone to gain confidence and understanding the responsibilities of each position throughout our four non league games, so we’re ready for the best competition in Vermont when we hit league play. Our goal is to keep getting better, and we’re excited to see the teams' growth and progress come late October.
Would you like to give a shout out to your coaching staff? I would like to give a little recognition and thanks to my assistant Kyle Ashton. It’s been so much fun working together over the past 10 years. I couldn't do this job without Kyle, because we can talk honestly to each other about practice plans, formations, players and at this point we think a lot alike. He makes it fun to come to practice and games everyday because we both want the same things: teach the game of soccer, have fun, and help students get better everyday!!
