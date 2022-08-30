Q&A with coach Luke Laroche
Who do you have returning, and what do you see them bringing to the team?
- Aaron Browning (leader in the middle of the field) and Liam Howrigan (anchor the back) will be return for their third year on the varsity team.
- Connor Morin will be returning in net for his second season.
- Charlie Thompson, Tanner Poquette, and Zach Ries will be coming back to contribute to the midfield.
- Corbin Schreindorfer is our wild card. We’ll be figuring out were he will be playing during the preseason and the beginning part of the year.
Do you have any new players who will impact the team? Some new guys to the roster that we see playing a good amount of minutes are Greg Erickson (junior- midfield), Keegan O'Brien (senior-Back), Brady Cutting (junior-Forward), Cadien Shuford and Alex Carter (sophomores-Back/Midfield)
What are you looking to build on from last season? With 15 seniors graduating last year and only five guys returning who played a good amount of varsity minutes last year, we’ll need to take our time, be patient and teach the younger guys coming in how we want to play and what the responsibilities are in each position with whatever shape we play.
What goals do you have for the season, and how do you see the team reaching them? Our biggest focus this year will be all about getting better everyday, and continuing to do the parts of the game we do well while continuing to grow in the areas we struggle with. If we can do this at every practice and every game, I feel confident that we can compete against any team we play.
When to watch: The Bobwhites travel to Missisquoi Valley Union on Friday, Sept. 2, to play the Thunderbirds at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.