ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites boys’ varsity lacrosse team hosted the Mount Mansfield Cougars in an under-the-lights game on Friday, May 12. Before the game, the Bobwhites celebrated 11 seniors: Ethan Audy, Sam Bapp, Aaron Browning, Sawyer Chaput-Graves, Noah Earl, Liam Howrigan, Cam Johnson, Keegan O’Bryan, Tanner Poquette, Corbin Schreindorfer and Carter Veronneau.
In the first quarter, the Bobwhites hit the scoreboard early and often scoring six goals. BFA scored six more goals in the second quarter and headed into halftime, leading 12-3. Both teams scored two goals each in the third quarter before the Bobwhites went on a final run in the fourth, scoring six more goals. BFA earned the victory with a final score of 20-7, with the seniors accounting for 12 of BFA’s 20 goals.
After the game, Coach Nohea King was asked to share some thoughts regarding this years seniors.
“This group of seniors have come a long way--from their freshmen year being canceled due to Covid when not a single person touched the varsity field--to developing to where they are now. They are a close group, and we have new guys playing lacrosse this year for the first time. I’m super proud that they're all finally clicking, and things are on the up and up. We are finally hitting our stride at a good point in the season.”
When asked to share thoughts on the game, senior Carter Veronneau said, “I thought we played well; we definitely played together. Everyone seemed to come out on the same page and played with the same intensity throughout the game.”
He then shared some thoughts on the senior class and what the team needs to do for the remainder of their season.
“We have a really strong senior group, all 11 of us get along really well, and we clicked immediately this season. We were a little up and down during the first part of the season, but the team is really coming together on the field," said Veronneau.
"We need to keep playing like we did tonight. The games we have coming up are against strong teams, but I think we have it in us to pull it together.”
BFA offense: Ethan Audy and Deagan Rathburn had four goals each, and Noah Earl had three goals and two assists; Jaedyn Allen had two goals and one assist; Phoenix Wells and Aaron Browning had one goal and one assist each; Cam Johnson, Tanner Poquette, Carter Veronneau, Corbin Schreindorfer, and Oliver Horton had one goal each; Tomas Zemianek, Colby Couture, and Keegan O’Bryan had one assist each.
Goalie saves: Carson MacDonald and Connor Sterrett made eight saves each.
