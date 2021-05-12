ST. ALBANS - Bobwhites’ lacrosse hosted South Burlington on Wednesday afternoon, falling 16-9 to the visiting team. The game quickly got out of hand for the Bobwhites, with South Burlington notching 15 goals in the first half. BFA’s lone goal, was scored by senior Andrew Koval.
In the second half BFA’s fortunes started to shift, and a heads-up pass from Ethan Audy behind the net gave Ezra Lanfear a wide-open cage to score on. Picking up where Lanfear left off, Michel Telfer ripped home a shot on the powerplay with 14 seconds left, resulting in the first quarter that the Bobwhites outscored their opponents.
Koval spoke of the halftime turnaround for BFA and the message to the team in the intermission.
“At the beginning of the season, we had some rough games. On Monday, we played Burlington and beat them 11-5, so we kind of found ourselves in that game. The start of this game was kind of a reset, (to the beginning of the season), but coaches said at halftime, ‘the score is 0-0 now, let's go out with the energy we had on Monday and try to win the second half,’ and that’s exactly what we did.”
Unfortunately, for the Bobwhites, time was not on their side, and the clock ran out before they could complete the comeback. In the final quarter, BFA outscored the Wolves by a 6-1 margin. They’ll be looking to build on the strong late-game effort going forward.
“We made a lot of position changes in practice, and I think those changes helped us hang in there a lot more. Now that we’re starting to show that we can hang with some teams, I think we can be a real threat in the playoffs, and that’s really what the goal is here with this team,” said Koval.
The Bobwhites won’t have to wait long to see if they’ll be able to build on the momentum from this game as they hit the road to face Middlebury on Thursday.
