ST. ALBANS - BFA St. Albans boys lacrosse took a tough 10-4 loss to Middlebury on Wednesday afternoon at Collins Perley. The game started as a defensive match-up, with both teams feeling each other out over the first half; the Tigers took a 4-0 lead into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, Middlebury opened things up, scoring four goals before the Bobwhites made it onto the scoreboard. Ezra Lanfear (3G, 1A) found Ethan Audy (1G) on the side of the net, and Audy’s shot was able to left-hand twine in the upper left hand corner of the net.
That seemed to spark the Bobwhites’ offense heading into the fourth quarter as they outscored Middlebury 3-2 through the final frame. Lanfear, BFA’s leading goal scorer in the 2021 campaign, continued his hot streak, netting all three of the Bobwhites' goals in the quarter for the hattrick.
“I think we absolutely can (hang with a team like Middlebury); I think we had really good glimpses of what we can do, but we haven’t been able to string that together for 60 minutes of play," said Bobwhite coach Nohea King.
"Our defense did a really good job. Middlebury has some really strong players, and we didn’t allow their best player to score, which was one of our goals.
"The transition (from offense to defense) has been one of our weaknesses, and we did a really good job with correcting that today; we had a few lapses on that in the third quarter, but we did a really nice job of learning from those mistakes.”
